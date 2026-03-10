Cardiff Capital Region Showcases Development Pipeline at MIPIM 2026

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) is showcasing a pipeline of “transformational” projects at MIPIM 2026, spanning clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, residential, leisure and mixed‑use development.

Opportunities for partners include joint ventures, direct investment and co‑investment structures, strategic funds and development partnerships, with £377 million of CCR funding already committed.

This ranges from clean‑energy transformation at Aberthaw and the advanced manufacturing and logistics potential unlocked along the A465, to major mixed‑use destinations such as Atlantic Wharf and the new Cardiff Indoor Arena.

Strategic employment sites including Cardiff Parkway, Cardiff Edge, ABP Newport and Caerphilly 2035 offer high‑value space for life sciences, creative production and next‑generation industry, supported by exceptional connectivity.

Regeneration and residential schemes across Porthcawl, Torfaen, the Northern Valleys and the Cardiff University Estate will unlock thousands of new homes across all tenures from affordable housing to build to rent and purpose built student accommodation, alongside community infrastructure and sustainable placemaking.

CCR’s investment offer is underpinned by three core funds which aim to give partners clear and flexible routes into delivery. The Strategic Premises Fund unlocks serviced employment land and high‑quality industrial and R&D space, while the Housing Viability Gap Fund de‑risks brownfield sites to accelerate new homes and regeneration, with thousands of homes unlocked already. Alongside these, the Innovation Investment Capital fund backs high‑growth, R&D‑driven businesses, strengthening the region’s innovation ecosystem.

Kellie Beirne, CCR’s Chief Executive, said:

“CCR’s message to domestic and global investors is clear: the region is primed for growth. We have a proven investment framework, strengthened planning system and a portfolio of opportunities capable of shaping the UK’s economic future with confidence and clarity. “We recognise that durable, meaningful transformation is achieved when public and private sectors work together, with a shared purpose and long-term vision.”

CCR’s strengths in compound semiconductors, fintech, cyber, life sciences and clean energy closely mirror current UK industrial strategy. This is supported by £160 million Investment Zone funding and major transport upgrades including the South Wales Metro, Cardiff Crossrail and Cardiff Central enhancement.

The region’s momentum is further amplified by forthcoming global events such as the Tour de France Grand Départ 2027 and UEFA EURO 2028, which will elevate CCR’s international profile and accelerate regeneration across Cardiff and the wider region.

Considered the world’s leading global real estate event, ‘Marche International des Professionals d’Immobilier’ (MIPIM) attracts more than 20,000 participants each year, including 5,000 investors, 4,800 developers, and 500 journalists.

CCR’s MIPIM 2026 Investment Prospectus can be found here: ccr-investment-prospectus-1-1.pdf.