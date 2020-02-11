Cardiff Capital Region Launches Second in a Series of “State of the Region” Reports

Cardiff Capital Region – Connected, Competitive, Resilient

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) reveals ‘Competitive’, the second in a series of three analytical reports designed to provide robust and reliable data on a range of economic, social and environmental indicators to better understand the performance of the region.

To download the full report – Click here

PODCAST – To support the release of the report, CCR Economic Growth Partnership Board Member, Kevin Gardiner and CCR Chief Operating Officer Rhys Thomas talk to Mark Powney, MD Business News Wales about the essential role competitiveness plays in delivering the CCR Industrial and Economic plan, how this data will be used to drive City Deal decision making and the positive signs we are starting to see with regard to the diversity of existing businesses and our growing skills base.

Part 2 – Competitive – State of the Region Report

These ‘state of the region’ reports represent a commitment made in the CCR Industrial and Economic Plan to invest in analytical capability in order to both facilitate informed decision making and to measure progress towards the CCR’s twin objectives of improving the region’s prosperity and tackling inequalities.

Produced for the CCR by colleagues at Cardiff University, the series of reports brings together data from a range of different sources so that it can be accessed in one place, and provide a clear and insightful picture of the region’s prosperity and quality of life. These reports will now be used as a basis for benchmarking and monitoring the impact of the CCR’s investments, and will also serve to provide a valuable, independent health check for all key decision-makers, businesses, and stakeholders in the region.

Part two of the series, brings together data on the CCR’s “competitiveness”, notably highlighting key trends within a range of measures most notably, the region’s Gross Value Add (GVA), unemployment, and the variability of the skills demand versus supply ratio both across the region and also within the sector.

————————————————————————————————————————-

Part 1 – Connected – State of the Region Report

To download the first report – Click here

PODCAST – Supporting the first report, CCR Economic Growth Partnership Chair, Frank Holmes and Board Member Chris Sutton talked to Mark Powney, MD Business News Wales about the context for these reports, the essential role Connectivity plays in delivering the CCR Industrial and Economic plan and some of the great strides that are being taken in this direction through the various investment programmes currently under consideration across the region and in particular through the CCR City Deal.

The third and final part of the series “Resilient” will be published and discussed in March.