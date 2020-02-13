Cardiff Capital Region Launches New Innovative News Channel

Cardiff Capital Region is launching a news channel dedicated to all the ongoing developments within the organisation later this month.

The new channel is being created in partnership with Welsh Independent publisher Business News Wales and will showcase the latest news and developments as the region transforms itself to cope with the economic challenges ahead.

Featuring podcasts and columns from the leading individuals involved as well as analytical articles and round-ups, the channel will be the go-to place for all the latest information on what’s happening in Cardiff Capital Region.

Kellie Beirne, Director of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, said:

“This new channel gives us the opportunity to tell people about all the exciting things that are happening in the Cardiff Capital Region. Communicating these developments is essential and the partnership with a forward-thinking publisher such as Business News Wales is a bespoke collaboration for what we need to achieve”.

Frank Holmes, Chairman of Economic Growth Partnership, Cardiff Capital Region

“The launch of this new channel provides us with a substantial platform from which we can communicate with the business community and industry partners. We understand the significant importance of developing collaborative working partnerships, it is a fundamental principle of our strategy and cohesive approach of engaging with the Welsh business network.”

Mark Powney, MD of Business News Wales, said:

“Our latest new channel will play a crucial role in telling the people of south-east Wales how Cardiff Capital Region is reshaping their lives. I am really excited to be able to launch this new venture in partnership with Cardiff Capital Region.”