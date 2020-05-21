Cardiff Capital Region Firms Urged to Apply for COVID-19 Business Grants

Qualifying firms that are registered to pay business rates in Wales are being reminded that there’s still time to apply for a Welsh Government non repayable grant worth £25,000 or £10,000 if they haven’t done so already.

These grants have been introduced to support businesses in Wales through the Coronavirus pandemic and could make all the difference to a business at this unprecedented time.

Delivered via local authorities, the two grants are :

Grant 1: a grant of £25,000 for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses (e.g. shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas, live music venues, hotels, guest and boarding premises and self-catering accommodation) occupying properties with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.

Grant 2: a £10,000 grant to all businesses (including qualifying charity run shops, sports premises and community centres ) eligible for small business rates relief (SBRR) in Wales with a rateable value of £12,000 or less.

Both grants will apply to businesses that were on the rating list on 20 March, 2020.

To find out more about how qualifying businesses can access a grant, businesses should visit their relevant local authority’s website.

To apply for a business support grant through your council, follow the relevant link below:

