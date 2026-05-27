Cardiff Capital Region Commercial Premises Fund Deploys £47m and Gets Set For New Investment Wave

Cardiff Capital Region's (CCR) Strategic Sites and Premises Fund has had a record year and entered a pivotal new phase, with capital set to be recycled into a new pipeline of major developments.

The circa £50 million fund, managed by CBRE's Investment Advisory team, is established to accelerate commercial property development and unlock employment space across South East Wales. The fund is now approaching full deployment, having committed £58.7 million and deployed more than £47 million across a diverse portfolio of projects.

In 2025/26 alone, the fund delivered its strongest performance yet, supporting 1,694 jobs and unlocking more than 222,000 sq m of development space, while bringing seven acres of vacant or derelict land back into active use. The fund deployed £26.6 million into key schemes across the region, marking most intensive year of activity since launching in 2022.

CCR brings together ten local authorities across South East Wales, working in partnership with the Welsh and UK Governments, to drive inclusive economic growth by investing in infrastructure, skills, innovation and sustainable development.

With a number of loans now nearing maturity, Cardiff Capital Region is preparing to recycle capital into a strong pipeline of future projects, with the fund expected to be reinvested multiple times, significantly amplifying its long-term impact.

The fund continues to play a critical role in unlocking projects that may otherwise have stalled due to a lack of conventional finance, supporting sectors ranging from advanced manufacturing and clean energy to film and digital industries.

Mike Brough, Director, Regional Growth at CCR, said:

“It has been a record year for the fund, helping to unlock vital new workspace that aligns with CCR's mission of driving economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development across South East Wales. Attending UKREiiF is a key opportunity for us to meet further partners for co-investment, helping to grow the impact of the fund even further. “Looking into 2026/27, we are in a position where loans will be reaching maturity, returning capital to be re-deployed into new projects. We have a strong pipeline of future projects that we will look to progress through approvals, to continue the momentum from the last year. This is an exciting time for us and our partners.”

The CCR pipeline, delivered in partnership with private sector developers and investors, forms one of the UK's most compelling, future‑focused investment portfolios.

The region's momentum is further amplified by forthcoming global events such as the Tour de France Grand Départ 2027 and UEFA EURO 2028, which will elevate CCR's international profile and accelerate regeneration across Cardiff and the wider region.

CCR's Chair and leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, added: