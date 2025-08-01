Cardiff Businesses Offered Funding Boost to Host Paid Student Interns

FOR Cardiff and Cardiff University are offering local employers the opportunity to host interns with 50% funding support while ensuring all placements pay the Real Living Wage of £12.60 per hour.

FOR Cardiff members can access funding toward the cost of employing a student on a placement for between four and six weeks.

Now in its fourth year, the scheme continues to support both students and the local business community. In 2025, a total funding pot of £12,600 will enable aid internships across a diverse range of Cardiff employers, from creative agencies and banks to architecture firms and charities.

Iesha Meah, Member Relations Manager at FOR Cardiff, said:

“Students make up a significant proportion of Cardiff’s population and make an enormous contribution to the economy. Working in partnership with the Student Futures team at Cardiff University our internship programme strengthens links between the university and local employers, helping to showcase the employment opportunities available in the city centre.”

FOR Cardiff is the Business Improvement District (BID) of Cardiff city centre – a private, not-for-profit membership organisation voted for by the businesses of Cardiff city centre in June 2016. Since 2016, FOR Cardiff has invested over £1.5 million annually to deliver award-winning projects, campaigns and events that enhance the city centre and represent the needs of over eight hundred businesses.

Each of the Cardiff University FOR Cardiff internship placements run for either four or six weeks (140 or 210 hours) and interns must be paid as employees and receive standard entitlements such as holiday and sick pay.

The scheme is open to undergraduate students, postgraduates and recent graduates from Cardiff University.

Senior Team Manager at Student Futures, Ffiona Griffiths, said:

“It’s fantastic to be building on our partnership with FOR Cardiff to deliver the internship scheme again this year. Work experience opportunities are crucial in enhancing students’ prospects when entering a competitive graduate job market, as well as enabling local employers to talent spot for future roles.”

To find out more about partnering with the Student Futures Work Experience team to recruit for a role email workexperience@cardiff.ac.uk