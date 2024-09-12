Cardiff Business Club – Sports Performance Strategies for High-Performing Teams

Paul Thorburn, Secretary of Cardiff Business Club, talks to Business News Wales about an exciting evening event planned on the 24th September, focused on the parallels between high-performance sport and high-performing business teams.

Tickets can be booked here – https://www.cardiffbusinessclub.org/event/228/harry-brightmore

Providing real-world insight into this topic is Olympian and two-time World Champion rowing coxswain, Harry Brightmore, who will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Cardiff Business Club event on September 24th at Sophia Gardens. The evening will begin with a drinks reception at 18:00, followed by Harry’s keynote address at 18:45. Dinner will be served at 19:45, with the event concluding at 21:30.