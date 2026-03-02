Cardiff Business Club Explores Wales’ Next Wave of Life Sciences Growth

Cardiff Business Club welcomed a full room of members, guests and sector leaders to The Parkgate Hotel for an evening dedicated to one of Wales’ most dynamic and fast-evolving sectors, Life Sciences.

The event, sponsored by Browne Jacobson, with the drinks reception sponsored by Stride Treglown, brought together senior figures from academia, industry and government to explore how artificial intelligence, advanced medical technology and data-driven healthcare are reshaping the future of medicine and what that means for Wales’ economic growth.

Guests gathered for a networking drinks reception, supported by Stride Treglown, providing an opportunity for professionals from across the sector to connect before sitting down to a two-course dinner.

The evening’s panel discussion was chaired by Phil Pugh, Partner at Browne Jacobson, who led a wide-ranging and thought-provoking conversation examining how Wales can lead the next wave of life sciences growth.

Panellists included Peter Bannister, Managing Director of Romilly Life Sciences-Cardiff and Non-Executive Director at Life Sciences Hub Wales; Jonathan Hughes, Senior Relationship Manager at Welsh Government; Professor David Lowe, Clinical Director for Health Innovation at the Scottish Health and Industry Partnership; Andrew Davies, Executive Director of Digital Health at ABHI; and Ceri-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer at Life Sciences Hub Wales.

The discussion highlighted Wales’ growing strengths in medical technology, diagnostics and digital health, and examined how AI and advanced analytics are accelerating research and development while enabling a shift from reactive treatment to preventative, predictive care.

A lively Q&A session followed dinner, with audience members engaging directly on the practical steps needed to turn innovation into globally scalable businesses.

Cardiff Business Club Chair Phil Jardine said:

“This was an outstanding evening and a powerful demonstration of the depth of expertise we have here in Wales. Life sciences, med-tech and AI are not future concepts, they are happening now, and Wales has a genuine opportunity to lead in this space. “We are extremely grateful to Browne Jacobson for their support as Event Sponsor and to Stride Treglown for sponsoring the drinks reception. Their involvement reflects the strength of collaboration between professional services and high-growth sectors in Wales.”

The 2025/26 season continues with a programme of high-profile speakers and panel discussions designed to connect, inform and inspire Wales’ business community.

For more information on upcoming events and membership opportunities, visit: https://cardiffbusinessclub.org/