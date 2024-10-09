Cardiff Business Club Event Sold-Out Weeks Ahead of Deadline

Cardiff Business Club has achieved a major milestone with its upcoming event selling out a full three weeks before the deadline, a first in the club's recent history.

The sold-out event, on October 24th, will feature Kevin Gardiner, Global Investment Strategist at Rothschild & Co Wealth Management and board member of Cardiff Capital Region, as the keynote speaker. Gardiner will be joined by Kellie Beirne, CEO of Cardiff Capital Region, who will provide valuable insights into the region’s future vision and aspirations. It is set to be held at The Classroom restaurant at Cardiff and Vale College.

Businessman Phil Jardine became the club’s chairman earlier this year. Since taking the reins, Jardine has made sweeping changes to modernise the club, including the appointment of a new board and partnering with national media outlet Business News Wales to handle communications and marketing. These efforts have quickly paid off, leading to three highly successful events earlier this year and now a sold-out October event.

Phil Jardine said:

“It’s the first time in living memory that a Cardiff Business Club event has sold out so quickly, and it's a strong testament to the quality of our guest speakers and the profile of attendees. I was always keen to open the club to a more diverse and wide-ranging audience, and that decision has clearly paid off. I must also thank our new communications partners, Business News Wales, who have transformed the club's visibility in just a few months.”

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“I’m so pleased for the Cardiff Business Club team, who have worked tirelessly to bring the club up to date and make it more diverse. For Business News Wales, this is a great result and a testament to the reach we’ve developed in the region.”

Cardiff Business Club’s modernisation and refreshed approach have attracted hundreds of business leaders to recent events, drawn by high-profile guest speakers, quality dinners, and top-tier networking opportunities.

Looking ahead, the club has two more events lined up this year, including the CBI Annual Dinner 2024, in partnership with Cardiff Business Club, set for November 28th. Additionally, Stuart George, Managing Director of Bute Energy, will deliver a keynote address at a special lunch event on December 16th, focusing on the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions.

Limited tickets are still available for these events and can be booked here: https://cardiffbusinessclub.org/events/