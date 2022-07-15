Cardiff Business Club Celebrates End of Season

Cardiff Business Club has celebrated the end of its 2021/22 season with members and business people from across the capital.

The Club held a free event, hosted by season sponsor Cardiff Metropolitan University at its Llandaff campus, to celebrate its 110th year, look back at the recent season and preview the upcoming season.

Cardiff Business Club is the leading organisation of its kind in Wales and helps members connect with decision makers from a host of sectors to support and promote their businesses.

The 21/22 season saw a welcome return to live events at the Hilton Hotel and Parkgate Hotel. Following disruption to winter events due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club offered hybrid events in 2022 to allow members to attend physically or virtually.

The speaker line-up included Andrew Davies, Chief Executive of Keir PLC; Col Needham, Founder of IMDb; Sir Peter Wanless, Chief Executive of NSPCC; Admiral Jude Terry OBE, Royal Navy; David Howden, CEO of Howden Group Holdings; and scientific entrepreneur Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE.

During the end of season celebration event, attendees heard about the work of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in Wales from Ian Gwilym, Senior Relationships Manager, and Lucy Aur, Youth Ambassador. The pair spoke of how the award empowers young people by helping them develop new skills, problem solve and build confidence.

Scott Waddington, Chairman of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“We have been thrilled to get back to the heart of Cardiff city centre this season and return to live events. We pride ourselves on being able to share inspiration and networking opportunities through our events with world class speakers and our recent season has been no exception.”

To keep up to date on the latest Cardiff Business Club news or become a member, visit www.cardiffbusinessclub.org