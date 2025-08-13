Cardiff Business Club Board Member Jamie Hayes Takes the Stage at TEDx

Cardiff Business Club Board Member Jamie Hayes has delivered a thought-provoking talk at a TEDx event, shining a light on The Hidden Impact of Medicines.

In his compelling presentation, Jamie explored the complex relationship patients have with their medicines, examining not only the personal and behavioural aspects of medicine-taking but also the unintended environmental consequences that arise from our collective habits. His talk challenged audiences to rethink how we prescribe, use, and dispose of medicines and to consider the broader impact on both people and the planet.

A pharmacist by training, Jamie is Director at the NHS Wales, Welsh Medicines Resource Centre, Honorary Professor of Medicines Optimisation in the Department of Applied Psychology at Cardiff Metropolitan University, and a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. Over his 30-year NHS career, he has listened to thousands of stories from patients, colleagues, and clients, building a deep understanding of how medicines affect lives beyond the prescription pad.

Jamie’s professional focus spans medicines and therapeutics, behavioural change, culture, coaching, and performance. As a certified executive and team coach for more than a decade, he has supported individuals and organisations across a diverse range of sectors, from healthcare and academia to elite sport, aviation, law, finance, and media.

In addition to his leadership and coaching work, Jamie co-hosts The Aural Apothecary Podcast, a series dedicated to exploring medicines, people, and the stories that connect them.

Phil Jardine, Chair of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“Jamie’s TEDx talk is a brilliant example of the calibre of expertise and thought leadership we are fortunate to have on our board. His ability to combine professional insight with a wider societal perspective is exactly the kind of conversation-starter that benefits both our members and the wider community.”

The Cardiff Business Club 2025/26 season will feature a full programme of high-profile speakers, networking opportunities, and thought leadership, bringing together senior figures from business, government and academia.