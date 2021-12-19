Cardiff Business Club Announce Next Year’s Speaker Line-up

Cardiff Business Club has announced its first guest speakers of the new year at its annual Christmas gathering which welcomed members to City Hall.

The event, hosted by Cardiff Council, saw Councillor Russell Goodway, the Cabinet Member for Investment and Development, addressing the Club, alongside entertainment by local Welsh male voice choir, Côr Tadau Trisant.

The first speakers of 2022 were released, who include internationally renowned scientific entrepreneur Prof Sir Chris Evans OBE on 26th January at the Hilton Hotel, CEO of the NSPCC, Sir Peter Wanless on the 28th February, and CEO of Metro Bank, Dan Frumkin, on 31st March.

For details on all of the Club’s future events, visit www.cardiffbusinessclub.org/events.