Cardiff Business Awards Returns for 2021

Now in its seventh year, the annual Cardiff Business Awards returns later this month, with businesses across the capital once again being recognised for their achievements over the last 12 months.

The 2021 Awards, which will take place over a black-tie dinner at City Hall on Friday 26 November, have grown in stature and importance since launching in 2015, and are firmly established as one Wales’ leading business awards.

Last year saw the Awards ceremony move online because of the pandemic. In 2020, there were a record number of entries, and the event, hosted by Jamie Owen, was live-streamed to a bigger audience than ever. Gorilla TV were won the prestigious Cardiff Business of the Year prize.

In 2021, the Awards are again supported by Cardiff Council and sponsors include: Business News Wales, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Development Bank of Wales, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Stills.

Ken Poole, Head of Economic Development at Cardiff Council, and Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Events Management, spoke to Business News Wales about the 2021 event: