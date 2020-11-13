Cardiff Business Awards Live Tonight on Business News Wales

Business News Wales will be live-streaming Cardiff Business Awards this year.

The event will be live-streamed at 6.30pm this evening.

With winners to be picked from 15 categories, it is set to be one of the biggest awards events of the year. Each finalist from these categories will then be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2020.

The Cardiff Business Awards were set up in 2015 to recognise those entrepreneurial and innovative ventures that are making a difference in the city.

To ensure that the awards can continue this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, event organisers have made the decision to move the awards to a virtual event.

Liz Brookes, organiser and co-founder of the Cardiff Business Awards and Managing Director of Grapevine Event Management, commented:

“In these particularly difficult times we want to celebrate the businesses in the Welsh capital that continue to exceed expectations when it comes to launching, growing and sustaining; cementing the city’s place as a leading commercial centre for the UK.

Business News Wales Managing Director, Mark Powney, said:

Hosting this year's virtual awards fits with our own investment in virtual platforms. Eventually, this dreaded virus will go away, virtual alternatives however will not and are now very much of the new normal that we are transitioning to. Whilst it is a shame the awards can't be celebrated in the usual fashion, all credit to the team for making the virtual awards happen.

The awards are the biggest of their kind in Wales and collectively these organisations play a key role in driving both the capital and wider regional economy so it is important to offer the unique opportunity to celebrate the vibrancy of the city’s business sector.”

Therefore, to ensure we can celebrate this fantastic city to its fullest potential, we have taken the decision to make this year’s awards a virtual event.

We are really pleased to be able to continue to recognise these Cardiff companies during such a tough year. Although we can’t meet face to face we will definitely be celebrating in style online with them all”

This year, the event will be raising money for Cancer Research Wales, and encourage those attending to make a donation via the Just Giving page which can be done at anytime, not just on the night.

The 2020 awards are sponsored by some of the city’s most prominent businesses, including: Cardiff Council (headline sponsor), AMPLYFI, Bluegg, Cardiff & Vale College, Cardiff Metropolitan University, CPS Group (UK), Development Bank of Wales, Dragon Taxis, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Towergate Insurance Brokers, United Purpose, Cleartech Live, BusinessNewsWales and Lexon Group.