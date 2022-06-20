Cardiff Bus Saves 550 Tonnes of CO₂ with New Electric Buses

A fleet of 36 electric buses launched at the start of the year have saved over 550 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, Cardiff Bus has reported.

The bus operator has released the figures ahead of Clean Air Day, the UK’s largest campaign against air pollution, hoping to encourage local people to take the bus to help save the environment.

Since taking to the roads in January, the Yutong E12 zero-emission single-decker buses have clocked up 714,322 kilometres in operation and have saved an impressive 558,000 tonnes of CO₂ from being released into the atmosphere.

The achievement marks a significant stride forward for Cardiff Bus as it strives towards reducing its emissions and air pollution in the capital city.

Alongside the introduction of the new electric vehicles, the bus operator has retrofitted 20 of its enviro200 buses from Euro V emission standards vehicles to Euro VI emissions standards, currently the cleanest diesel technology available.

The steps being taken by Cardiff Bus to upgrade its engine technology, along with its move towards electrifying its fleet, will make further advancements towards tackling air pollution in the city centre and providing greener transport in Cardiff.

Bus travel is one of the greenest modes of travel, currently accounting for only 6% of emissions in comparison to cars which account for 71%. In addition, bus travel alleviates pressure on roads during peak times, with one bus replacing between 30 and 40 cars on the road.

Gareth Stevens, Commercial Director at Cardiff Bus, said: