Cardiff Bus Launches New Service to Goitre Fach and Rhydlafar

Cardiff Bus is launching a new service to Goitre Fach and Rhydlafar from this month.

The operator is launching its new 62 service, which will run between both areas and the city centre, from January 27th.

The new service, which will operate from Monday to Saturday, will enable people to travel between the city centre, Llandaff, Danescourt, Goitre Fach and Rhydlafar.

Journeys from the city centre towards Rhydlafar Drive, will follow the same route as service 63 via Llandaff and Danescourt to the Llantrisant Road / Heol Isaf roundabout, continuing to Llantrisant Road serving the new housing estate, Goitre Fach, before continuing to Rhydlafar. Journeys towards the city centre will follow the reverse of this route.

In addition to the new service, customers travelling on service 63 bus will see an amended timetable from this date.

Services 62 and 63 will work in conjunction to provide a service every 20 minutes from Monday to Friday to Danescourt via Llandaff. Two buses per hour will continue to Radyr as service 63, and service 62 providing one per hour to Goitre Fach and Rhydlafar.

On the launch of the new service, Operations and Commercial Director Gareth Stevens said:

“We are delighted to have launched this new service, to extend our network to Goitre Fach and Rhydlafar. “The service will offer enhanced travel for people in both areas, providing access to the Cardiff Bus network and tickets.”

For more information on the new 62 service please visit https://www.cardiffbus.com/