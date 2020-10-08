Cardiff Blues Announce Major Sponsorship with MSS Group

Cardiff Blues are delighted to confirm facilities management company the MSS Group as their new Principal Partner whilst preparations for the 2020-21 season intensify.

The MSS Group, who operate across the UK and are based in Cardiff, have been a long-standing sponsor of Wales’ Capital Region and will now take pride of place on the front of the senior squad’s match day jerseys.

MSS join a prestigious list of Principal Partners to be emblazoned on the front of a Blues jersey, joining brands such as Airbus, EADS and most recently Land Rover, who remain a key sponsor as Official Vehicle Supplier.

Cardiff Blues Chief Commercial Officer, Rhys Blumberg said:

“We are thrilled to announce MSS as our new Principal Partner for the 2020-21 season and are enormously grateful for their continued support. This is a challenging time for everyone, but we have been working with MSS for approaching 10 years and are delighted to expand and enhance an already strong relationship. “MSS have enjoyed significant growth across the UK in recent years but remain very passionate about their local community and Cardiff Blues. Their logo looks brilliant on our new jerseys and we are looking forward to working together as an exciting new season approaches”.

At a time of economic uncertainty, the one-year opportunity to become Principal Partner was a welcome opportunity for the MSS Group to support the club and celebrate 10 years of association with the rugby region.

Bill Mayne, Chief Executive of MSS said:

“We are delighted to support the Cardiff Blues, and very excited that the opportunity has arisen to become the Principal Partner for the season ahead. As long-term supporters of the Blues, we are delighted to be able to assist the region, while taking the opportunity to work closer together for the coming season.”

MSS is a rapidly expanding business who work with major private sector businesses as well as public sector organisations. Their range of compliance based services include industrial and commercial cleaning, waste management, asbestos removal, water treatment, security services and more.

Mayne added: