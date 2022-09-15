Cardiff Based Virtus Tech Secure £300k in Pre-Seed Round to Launch VR Training Platform

Cardiff based VR start-up Virtus Tech secure £300k in pre-seed funding and launch Wales Virtual Hospital; a centralised platform enabling medical professionals to train virtually.

With the VR training market set to reach as high as $350.9 billion by 2030 according to PWC, there are great opportunities for disruptive VR SaaS companies and Virtus Tech are paving the way in Wales.

The post revenue tech start-up has become the ones to watch recently after their rapid growth in the past 12 months, shortly followed by investment and mentorship from Google for Startups as part of Tramshed Tech’s Startup Academy in December 2021. Their recent pre-seed round closed last month securing £300k from SFC Capital as well as angel investors such as Mark West, Lord Mervyn Davies and one private individual.

SFC Capital is the most active early-stage investor in the UK, providing seed capital and support to promising start-ups across the country.

Edward Stevenson, Investment Executive at SFC Capital says,

“We are delighted to have led Virtus Tech’s latest funding round. With their easy-to-use VR/AR technology, it will bring training to a large number of people and can be carried out anywhere, at any time. With the widening adoption of VR/AR, there has never been a better time to invest in the space and the team behind Virtus Tech have the skills and experience to capitalise on this market.”

Virtus Tech provide a no code solution enabling businesses to build a library of unlimited interactive VR training simulations accessible on any device. Their all-in-one VR platform provides industry professionals with the tools to create their own virtual training content quickly and effectively. Employees can be immersed in 360-degree ‘real world’ scenarios as well as interacting with 3D digital learning objects for high knowledge transfer, saving businesses time and money.

George Bellwood, Co-Founder & CEO says,

“We are extremely excited for what the future holds at Virtus Tech. This investment round has been crucial to our rapid growth in this sector and Virtus Tech as a team cannot wait to continue disrupting the VR market”.

Virtus Tech’s DIGI Customise platform has been adopted by an array of sectors including heavy weight healthcare client NHS Wales who are using the platform to create the Wales Virtual Hospital; a centralised platform to build and distribute learning materials for all medical professionals in VR training. This platform bridges the gap between web 2.0 and web 3.0 within the medical space and is launching across all health boards and universities in Wales, with the rest of the UK following suit.

Dr Kosta Morley, South Wales Major Trauma Network Education Lead says,

“With VR training, we can see the tremendous potential this would have in diversifying our educational offerings for medical professionals. The Wales Virtual Hospital project provides a simple, effective, and accessible solution for immersive learning, taking learning to the next level.”

The investment will be used for international market expansion, growth of the team and continued R&D within immersive tech with the introduction of new technologies such as haptic feedback to increase the training experience.

To learn more about Virtus Tech, DIGI Customise or Wales Virtual Hospital at virtustech.co.uk.