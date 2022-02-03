Cardiff Based Vargo Group Launches New Edinburgh Operation

Vargo is pleased to announce the launch of their new Edinburgh operation. This expansion comes on the back of significant growth in 2021.
Alex Bould will lead the new Edinburgh team, having played a key role in the success of the Cardiff Head Office over the past 18 months. Alex has quickly progressed through the ranks since joining Vargo as a Consultant in 2020 and now leads the company’s IT Infrastructure and Engineering Division.
Chris Chugg, Founder says:
“We’re excited to announce the opening of our Edinburgh branch, the first in a number of planned expansions for the business. This move reflects our ambition to become to ‘Go-to’ talent partner for growing technology-based businesses in the UK, made possible by the hard work of our dedicated team. Vargo has an ever-growing brand presence across the UK, we have big plans for the next 12 months and there are more exciting announcements in the pipeline – watch this space!”
Tom Miller, Commercial Director added:
“We see a huge opportunity to add value to the booming technology landscape in Edinburgh. The city is home to one the top-ranked universities in the world, it’s been ranked in the top 3 technology hotspots in the UK, and there was over £100 million in investment last year into Edinburgh tech businesses. We’re looking forward to building on our existing client relationships as well as supporting new businesses across the city and the wider Scottish region with their hiring efforts. On a personal note, this is a well-earned opportunity for Alex and we’re looking forward to supporting his continued success.”