Cardiff Based Vargo Group Launches New Edinburgh Operation

Vargo is pleased to announce the launch of their new Edinburgh operation. This expansion comes on the back of significant growth in 2021.

Alex Bould will lead the new Edinburgh team, having played a key role in the success of the Cardiff Head Office over the past 18 months. Alex has quickly progressed through the ranks since joining Vargo as a Consultant in 2020 and now leads the company’s IT Infrastructure and Engineering Division.

Chris Chugg, Founder says:

“We’re excited to announce the opening of our Edinburgh branch, the first in a number of planned expansions for the business. This move reflects our ambition to become to ‘Go-to’ talent partner for growing technology-based businesses in the UK, made possible by the hard work of our dedicated team. Vargo has an ever-growing brand presence across the UK, we have big plans for the next 12 months and there are more exciting announcements in the pipeline – watch this space!”

Tom Miller, Commercial Director added: