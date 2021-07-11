Cardiff-Based Online Learning Specialist Signs New Partnership with the University of Buckingham

Learna, the Cardiff-based provider of postgraduate online education has signed a new partnership agreement with the University of Buckingham and extended their medical programme offering.

Learna’s online courses span specialist Postgraduate Diplomas and MScs for medical professionals, to a new portfolio of Executive MBAs.

Learna employs 58 people at their Cardiff HQ and their turnover for 2020 was £6m. The business is on track to achieve £6.5m in 2021.

The new partnership with the University of Buckingham, which was ranked first for student satisfaction in 2018, 2019 and 2020 by the Complete University Guide, comes after a year of significant growth for Learna as the pandemic normalised online learning and led to many pursuing new skills and interests.

The collaboration with the University of Buckingham adds three new programmes to Learna’s portfolio – MSc Neurosurgery, MSc Women’s Health and MSc Dermatology in Clinical Practice. All are designed for busy healthcare professionals looking to fit their studies in alongside work commitments and clinical practice.

The MSc Neurosurgery is the only one of its kind on offer in the UK, specifically developed for healthcare professionals in the UK and overseas who want to specialise in neurosurgery and develop both theoretical knowledge and research skills. The MSc Women’s Health provides medical students an opportunity to specialise in an area which is often not covered at undergraduate level, focusing on the issue’s importance to global disease prevention, reducing morbidity, poor quality of life and poverty across the world. The MSc Dermatology in Clinical Practice is designed to facilitate better understanding of skin disorders and upskill in the diagnostic and management of dermatological disorders.

The new medical programmes join over 20 other MScs and PgDips offered by Learna including Diabetes, Public Health, Sports and Exercise Medicine and the recently added Clinical Psychiatry.

By partnering with the University of Buckingham, Learna have added a new academic partner to their portfolio that already includes the University of South Wales, the University of Wales Trinity St David and the University of Gibraltar.

The University of Buckingham is unique in that it is the only independent university in the UK with a Royal Charter, and also one of the smallest with around 2,700 students, who study for honours degrees in two intensive years of study. The University has also have forged academic links around the world with institutions including Sarajevo School of Science and Technology, International Business School Budapest and Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design. A line-up which Learna now joins.

Speaking about the partnership Courtenay Probert, COO at Learna, said: