Cardiff-based Fin-Tech wins UK’s Eagle Labs Innovation of the Year

Barclays has announced a Cardiff-based Fin-Tech start-up as a national winner at the Barclays Entrepreneur Awards.

Yeollo was named as the UK’s Eagle Labs Innovation of the Year, which recognises companies from within the Eagle Labs ecosystem who have shown real innovation and created products or services that have positively transformed their industry or community, and are now operating sustainable and viable businesses on the road to big things.

Yoello aims to disrupt the existing payment system and digitalise the hospitality, retail and leisure industry through mobile technology. Yoello offers a platform for mobile payments and online order & pay to businesses so they can offer in-venue contactless payment options including table service, collection points, click & collect and delivery services all through one easy-to-use platform. The multi-award-winning platform is an affordable solution increases businesses revenue, efficiency and table turnover – even with reduced staff.

Sina Yamani, Founder and CEO of Yoello, said:

“Being a member of the Eagle Labs was an invaluable asset to our early growth. Whilst we were with the lab, our business grew from two people to over fifty in less than a year. To win the national finals represents all the hard work and dedication the Yoello team have put in to get the business to where it is today. Whilst a big part of our business is helping SME’s, Yoello also has large corporate partners utilising our technology.”

Since joining the Cardiff Barclays Eagle Lab in April 2019, Yoello now have 70+ employees, have won multiple awards, successfully launched across seven countries and have supported thousands of businesses with over a million people in the UK paying with Yoello’s mobile payments technology.

The Barclays Entrepreneur Awards recognise the importance of the UK’s entrepreneurial spirit, and showcase founders and their businesses from across the country, who amid the pandemic have succeeded in bringing together their creativity, passion and innovation to run successful high growth businesses.

Katherine Morgan, Head of High Growth & Entrepreneurs at Barclays, said:

“The national awards are a celebration of the exceptional innovation and leadership entrepreneurs demonstrate, helping to create social change and boost our local economies. This is our opportunity to celebrate some of the UK’s most successful home-grown ventures, many of whom have skilfully utilised international markets, in turn generating new jobs and driving economic growth. These awards allow us to recognise and celebrate the founders behind these businesses, and we would like to congratulate Sina and all at Yoello on their success.”

The national judging panel were made up of key industry leaders and influencers, who selected the overall national winners, drawn from over 1,000 applications, across the UK.

The Barclays Entrepreneur Awards consist of ten award categories, ranging from start-up through to international expansion. For the first time, a number of Barclays partners who provide services to help businesses thrive have taken the opportunity to sponsor a category.

For further information visit yoello.com

Barclays Entrepreneur Awards categories: