Cardiff-Based EV Provider Shortlisted for National Sustainability Award

Cardiff-based electric vehicle (EV) provider FleetEV has been shortlisted for Best Public Sector Fleet Partnership at the Transport + Energy Awards 2025 for its work under the Welsh Government Collaborative Procurement Framework for Electric Vehicles.

FleetEV holds a place on the new £45 million Welsh Government Commercial Delivery Framework, a framework agreement for the purchase of electric vehicles covering cars, vans, minibuses and HGVs (up to 7.5t).

This follows on from the Welsh Government Collaborative Procurement framework for electric vehicles, which saw FleetEV deliver more than 400 EVs to the Welsh public sector in 2024 alone, saving the sector more than £1.2 million compared to traditional procurement routes.

In 2024 FleetEV and the Welsh Government jointly won a GO Award for Best Procurement Delivery, recognising their pioneering EV procurement approach, and a similar award by the Cabinet Office.

Jarrad Morris, Founder and CEO of FleetEV, said:

“Being shortlisted for the Transport + Energy Awards is very welcome recognition at a national level of the progress already made. Our collaboration with Welsh Government has enabled a rapid acceleration in public sector electrification, and these results show what can be achieved when ambition is matched with delivery. “We remain firmly committed to supporting Wales’s net zero ambitions, and this framework provides a clear, compliant and cost-effective route for public sector fleets to electrify at scale.”

Transport + Energy Founder and Editorial Director Alec Peachey said:

“Our awards not only raise the profile of standout projects and teams, but also celebrate the contributions of collaborators and stakeholders. “The finalists this year, yet again, demonstrate the outstanding work undertaken across the sectors in delivering on sustainability, net zero and zero-emission goals. Judges were particularly impressed with the range and quality of the schemes and projects, which reveals how much the transport and energy industries have developed their objectives to meet the challenge of decarbonisation.”

The winners will be announced at the awards evening on 20 November, as part of the Transport + Energy Forum, at Warwick Conferences.

FleetEV focuses on making the switch to EVs practical and efficient through comprehensive leasing, salary sacrifice, and fleet solutions tailored to diverse client needs, across public and private sectors.