Cardiff-based Developer Appoints New Regional Operations Director

Leading partnerships developer Lovell has appointed a new Regional Operations Director to its growing team in South Wales and South West.

Paul Norman recently joined Lovell with over 30 years of experience in the construction industry. Paul’s new role is to lead the operational team across the regional business, entailing safety, quality and programming to ensure homes are delivered on time and to the highest industry standards.

His role will also ensure the organisation runs smoothly and efficiently, whilst working to maintain the five-star Home Builders Federation (HBF) rating that Lovell achieved at the beginning of this year.

Before joining Lovell, Paul worked as Construction Director for Vinci Construction’s South West and Wales region. Prior to this, his career highlights include the construction of both the Principality and Cardiff City Stadiums, numerous student accommodation schemes and education facilities, including the Coleg Y Cymoedd scheme, which won the Constructing Excellence Project of the Year award for Wales.

Paul, who lives in Cardiff, said:

“What has impressed me greatly in the short time I have been with the business is the strong sense of pride and commitment to delivering quality to our customers, and to leaving a positive legacy to the community in which we build. I am looking forward to working alongside a great team to achieve the best results possible.”

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Paul to our senior leadership team. He is a very valuable addition to the company, and will help to drive our expansion across the South Wales and South West. Paul brings with him an expansive wealth of knowledge and expertise gained throughout his varied career, and we’re thrilled to have him on board. I wish Paul the best of luck in his new role.”

Paul is a keen supporter of promoting construction through education and has worked closely with an inner-city school in Cardiff. Outside of work, he is a level one Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) referee and the chairman and founder of the Cardiff Barbarians – an over 50s walking rugby team.