Cardiff-Based Charge Point Operator Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Cardiff-based charge point operator Plug Charging has appointed Vernon Williment as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

The firm said the appointment marked a significant milestone in its evolution as it continues to strengthen its network, develop new public- and private-sector partnerships, and deliver reliable, renewable-powered EV charging solutions . His arrival reinforces Plug’s commitment to scaling responsibly, accelerating decarbonisation efforts nationwide, and meeting the increasing demand for dependable charging infrastructure,it added.

Vernon joins the business with an extensive career in commercial leadership across the EV charging, renewables and smart-city technology sectors.

In his new role, Vernon will be responsible for accelerating Plug’s commercial expansion by shaping a unified commercial strategy that strengthens the company’s national presence and reinforces its reputation for reliability and innovation, the firm said.

He will focus on building new partnerships across public-sector bodies, fleet operators, the hospitality sector, workplaces and commercial property groups, ensuring that the company’s commercial narrative remains aligned with its mission to deliver dependable, future-ready charging solutions. Vernon will also lead the ongoing development of commercial processes, pipeline governance and customer value propositions, key enablers of Plug’s long-term growth and its ambition to become one of the UK’s most trusted EV charging operators.

Vernon Williment, Chief Commercial Officer at Plug Charging, said:

“Plug Charging is entering a hugely exciting phase, one where reliability, partnership and commercial scale will define the next generation of EV infrastructure in the UK. I’m delighted to join a team with such strong technical foundations and a clear commitment to doing things properly. My focus is on building a commercial engine that accelerates growth, strengthens our national presence and ensures that Plug Charging becomes the go-to partner for public-sector bodies, fleets and commercial organisations looking for trusted, future-proof charging solutions.”

Jarrad Morris, CEO and Founder of Plug Charging, said: