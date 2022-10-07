Cardiff-Based CatSci Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Series of a Notable Appointments

CatSci Ltd, an award-winning innovation partner for medicines development is furthering its strategic expansion to support global pharmaceutical companies in meeting their Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) demands.

As part of this approach, CatSci has strengthened its Senior Leadership Team and Board of Directors by making key appointments. These industry-renowned members of staff bring decades of experience and expertise across the CMC landscape and pharmaceutical industry. This will enable CatSci to continue offering “more and better” to its customers so that they can deliver best-in-class therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Dr Jerome Théobald – Chief Operating Officer:

Jerome has almost 30 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical market and has held positions as CEO and COO for several life science companies. He will play a key role in supporting and propelling the growth of CatSci’s core business, including the development of GMP capabilities and the expansion of its offerings in oligonucleotides, material science, pre-formulation and analytical development.

Jaana Grüter – Investor Director:

As part of CatSci’s investment deal with Keensight Capital, Jaana Grüter has joined the Board of Directors. Jaana is a Managing Director at Keensight, and she will be bringing her deep experience in healthcare investments to CatSci. As an Investor Director, she will be influential in accelerating the business development strategy with her years of experience in helping businesses unlock their full potential through investment.

Rob Crook – Director of Chemical Sciences:

Rob brings over 28 years of pharma expertise across the CMC landscape, and his experience will help to ensure CatSci is continuing to offer unparalleled strategic value to its customers’ journey from molecule to medicine. He will be working closely with CatSci’s formulation, measurement, and material science functions to offer even more integrated and bespoke solutions to customers.

Dr Gary Parsons – Director of Pharmaceutical Development:

Gary has notable expertise in inhaled product development, having worked across all phases of development, from lead optimisation to initial commercial supply in support of the creation of GSK’s Ellipta portfolio of inhaled medicines. Gary’s appointment will enable CatSci to integrate API material science into dosage form design, allowing its customers to make the right decisions earlier in the development process, whilst providing the flexibility and optionality that they are looking for.

Jenn Clark – Head of Customer Acquisition:

Jenn has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She has held several key strategic roles in businesses recognised for customer excellence, and has had specific experience in driving partnerships with companies in both development programmes as well as commercialisation, particularly within the inhalation field. Jenn’s appointment will ensure that CatSci’s capabilities are always aligned to the needs and expectations of its customers now and in the future.

Dr Raj Gill – Head of Scientific Operations:

Raj’s experience spans from drug product development through to delivering business operations, which makes her the perfect candidate to lead CatSci’s Scientific Operations team in the next phase of its evolution. She brings with her a breadth of expertise with nearly 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, providing both scientific and operational leadership to successfully deliver projects and achieve business targets.

It has been an incredibly productive year for CatSci. The company has received significant investment from Keensight Capital. Keensight Capital will bring its expertise and successful track record of investments in the CRDMO space, with the ability to help accelerate growth through accretive M&A. This will support the continued growth of CatSci’s core business via capability and site expansion, as well as the development of GMP capabilities and the expansion of its offering in oligonucleotide services. Another exciting new development is the enhancement of CatSci’s High Potency capabilities by opening a new dedicated laboratory, including a powder handling isolator, to enable operation at OEB-5 (OEL 0.1 – 1.0 µg/m3). Due to high demand, this capability will be available to support ALL customers and new projects from the beginning of 2023.