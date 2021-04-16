Cardiff-based Business Celebrates 10 Years of Leadership and Learning

Astutis, an industry-leader in workplace health, safe­ty and environmental training, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The Welsh company has reached the impressive milestone of partnering with more than 100,000 customers across 3,000 organisations in 180 countries. All from its Cardiff HQ and in the name of helping to make the world of work safer, happier and more eco-conscious.

Improving the world of work

The environment and our health and safety are fundamental to our very existence. Both require increased awareness, understanding and continuous improvement.

The risk of injury, or even death, at work remains ever-present while global pressures for increasing sustainability in business continues to rise. Which is why first-class health, safety and environmental training is an absolute must for all industries worldwide.

For the past ten years, Astutis has been dedicated to delivering a world-class suite of fully-accredited and globally-revered health, safety and environmental training courses.

Success through transformation

Managing Director, Steve Terry reflects on Astutis’ achievements: “We’re delighted to be celebrating these two fantastic milestones, especially after a year in which we’ve seen a global pandemic change the world. 2020 was a year of adapting and evolving, and for our business it’s been transformational.

“This anniversary is an incredible achievement within the Welsh economy and our 10th birthday isn’t only a mark of how far we’ve come as a business, but an opportunity to reflect. The world of work has changed dramatically over the last decade, and so have we.

“Now more than ever, our approach centres on offering support in a way that meets our customers’ changing needs. This has been particularly important over the last 12 months. We’ve actively sought the opinions of our customers to better understand what they need. By doing so, we’ve been able to adapt to suit them and offer the support they need. Most notably by accelerating the rollout of a full suite of virtual and online training courses.

“Regardless of how far we’ve come, we’ve remained steadfast in our mission statement: to develop and provide reliable and relevant information and training to advance knowledge, raise awareness and exchange occupational safety and health information.”

The Astutis story

Astutis’ journey began in 2011, when it offered its first online training course. Today, from its Cardiff base, it employs over fifty people across the UK and Dubai. The last decade has been a true success story.

In 2013, Astutis opened 17 UK training centres.

In 2014, Astutis secured its ISO 9001 accreditation before opening a Middle East office in 2015 and branching out into the wellbeing market with its stress and wellbeing course in 2018.

2019 saw a crowning achievement, with Astutis awarded NEBOSH Gold Learning Partner status. This cemented its position as a leading training provider of the NEBOSH General Certificate, the most widely recognised health and safety qualification of its kind.

More recently, the pandemic has accelerated Astutis’ virtual capabilities. In 2020, it secured Cyber Essentials accreditation, launched Astutis TV, which has already reached over 1,000 subscribers, its first online environmental skills training course, and a new global e-commerce portal.

Today, Astutis is the UK’s fastest-growing provider of HSE services and enjoys a worldwide reputation for excellence – it’s a real Welsh success story and testament to the home grown talent within this region.

A human approach

On what sets Astutis apart, Steve said simply: “Our people, and a human approach. None of this would have been possible without our team of exceptional tutors and highly skilled men and women dedicated to supporting our learners. They all have a tremendous passion for what they do: helping others and, ultimately, improving people’s lives in the workplace. Each team member can share fond memories of specific learners who have touched us with their stories of success. That’s testament to the human approach we adopt and reflected in our 98 per cent customer satisfaction rate.”

For more information and guidance with choosing the right course for you and your team, visit www.astutis.com, email [email protected], or call +44(0)345 241 3685.