Cardiff B Corp Joins New International Group of Nature and Sustainability Experts

A Cardiff environmental consultancy has become a founding member of Myllium – a newly formed international network of experts in nature, climate, sustainable and societal progress.

B Corp Tyler Grange employs more than 120 people across its eight-strong UK office network.

Myllium brings together more than 400 specialists from seven businesses to share innovation and experience in methodology, data and technology. It aims to meet the increasing global demand for advanced ecological expertise driven by evolving regulation, rising investor expectations and acknowledgement that biodiversity risk can directly impact businesses.

Tyler Grange’s leadership team and brand will remain. All current owners of the business have re-invested and become shareholders in Myllium.

Myllium delivers niche expertise and international reach across biodiversity, environmental law, permitting processes, strategic advisory services and technical innovation, for sustainable land and water management.

Myllium derives from the Nordic word mylla, meaning fertile ground, and echoes the root-like structure of mycelium – the networks that connect many parts into a stronger whole.

Tyler Grange is joined in the Myllium founding collective by Sussex-headquartered The Ecology Co-op, Netherlands-based Altenburg & Wymenga, and Ecogain, Calluna, EnviroPlanning and Örnborg Kyrkander, all of which currently operate in Sweden. More likeminded specialist firms – with a shared long-term commitment to quality, responsibility and impact – are expected to join the expanding Myllium collective soon.

Katarina Walter, Group CEO of Myllium, and previously CEO of Ecogain, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Tyler Grange into the group. From our very early conversations, it was clear that we share a strong set of values and a common ambition to do business in a way that truly serves both people and planet. Tyler Grange brings deep expertise, a strong culture and a clear purpose, and I’m very much looking forward to us learning from each other and building something very meaningful together. “In forming Myllium, we’ve created a handpicked collective of the most expert firms and leaders in field – creating a powerful platform from which we can scale, share expertise, and provide the best science-based innovative solutions to increasingly complex challenges. By pooling our knowledge across disciplines and geographies, we’re perfectly positioned to support even the largest international clients, operating in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. “By coming together, as a culturally aligned collective, with a shared purpose, we’ve become even better, and stronger. Importantly, whilst benefiting from our collective strength, we’re also preserving each independent company’s identity and entrepreneurial spirit. Our strength is rooted in the expertise and commitment of our people and Myllium’s group structure enables us to increase our collective impact while remaining true to who we are. This is very important to us all.”

Tyler Grange’s Managing Director Jon Berry said: