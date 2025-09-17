Cardiff Arms Park Kicks Off New Season with Tech Boost

Ogi – Wales’s leading full-service telco – has switched on a new ultrafast full fibre connection at Cardiff Arms Park, boosting the speed, security and digital resilience of one of Welsh rugby’s most iconic sports stadiums.

The upgrade is part of a growing partnership between Ogi and Cardiff Rugby that started in 2022, designed to modernise the stadium’s digital infrastructure and enhance match day operations.

From pitch-side coverage to hospitality systems and back-office functions, the new network supports every corner of the club’s activity.

Jamie Muir, Managing Director at Cardiff Rugby, said:

“On match days, you’ve got hundreds of people posting, streaming and sharing – and that’s just the fans. “Our rugby, media and operations teams rely on fast, reliable connectivity. With Ogi’s new set-up, we’ve got the behind-the-scenes bandwidth and confidence to do it all, without missing any of the action on the pitch.”

Ogi’s full fibre 25 Gigabit-capable network is already rolling out across Cardiff, delivering full fibre speeds to businesses of all shapes and sizes, from high street retailers to leading professional services in and around the city.

The partnership with Cardiff Rugby builds on this momentum – and follows similar links with the Principality Stadium, and the Parc y Scarlets stadium, in Llanelli.

Sarah Vining, Brand Marketing Director at Ogi, added:

“We’ve proudly supported Cardiff Rugby since our early days, and now we’re delighted to bring a digital edge to their historic home. This partnership goes beyond speed – it’s about strengthening communities, enhancing the fan experience, and backing the future of rugby in Wales.”

Ogi’s network investment is part of a wider mission to level up digital connectivity across Wales, putting the country’s towns, cities – and stadiums – on the digital map.