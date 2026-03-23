Cardiff Animation Festival Industry Day Returns

Cardiff Animation Festival Industry Day returns on Thursday 23 April at Chapter.

Hosted by director and presenter Hannah Lau‑Walker, the day unites studio leaders, freelancers, funders, commissioners, students, graduates and emerging talent for a programme packed with insight, inspiration and future‑facing conversation.

Themed around Play, this year’s programme explores the ideas, innovations and challenges shaping animation today – from digital‑first content strategies and feature‑film development to stepping into game creation and navigating the realities of freelance life.

Festival Director Lauren Orme said:

“CAF’s Industry Day is our chance to come together as a sector, share knowledge, and tackle the most current challenges facing animation. We’ve designed the day to be accessible, affordable, and to highlight opportunities – a space where people at every stage of their careers can learn, connect and feel inspired about the future of our industry.”

The day opens with a keynote from animator, illustrator, crafter and New York Times bestselling author Philippa Rice, who will share reflections on creative risk‑taking, curiosity and the value of keeping play at the heart of your practice.

BAFTA‑winning filmmaker Will Anderson, and Camilla Deakin, MD and Producer at Emmy‑winning studio Lupus Films, will dig into the question: What does it really take to develop an animated feature in today’s UK industry? With more studios exploring long‑form storytelling, their candid case studies will unpack the journey from idea to screen – from development funding and pitching to markets, co‑productions and the realities of getting a feature off the ground.

Global Distribution Consultant Laura Taylor‑Williams will moderate a panel on reaching audiences through digital platforms – exploring varied models, funding pathways, creator strategies and the different approaches people are taking in an evolving landscape.

Copa Gaming founder and director Osian Williams will share how a boutique Welsh studio can build globally competitive IP, and why embracing local culture can be a powerful differentiator on the world stage.

Cloth Cat’s Jon Rennie offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at The Ghost of Midwinter, including its Moho pipeline, innovative funding approach, bilingual production in Welsh and English, and the training model that helped emerging animators gain new skills and first broadcast credits.

A practical Freelance Toolkit session, featuring CULT Cymru, will support animation professionals entering the industry and navigating shifting market conditions. A Meet The Commissioners panel will give attendees an opportunity to hear what commissioning opportunities are out there, what broadcasters are looking for right now, and what makes an idea stand out.

Your Industry Day Pass includes access to all talks and panels, bookable 1:1s, hot drinks, and lunch.

Cardiff Animation Festival 2026 is supported by Welsh Government through Event Wales, Arts Council of Wales / Cyngor Celfyddydau Cymru with funding from the Welsh Government and the National Lottery, Chapter, Wales Arts International / Arts Council of Wales / Cyngor Celfyddydau Cymru with support from the Welsh Government and the National Lottery, Ffilm Cymru Wales & BFI NETWORK with funding from the National Lottery, Ymddiried through the Owen Edwards Scholarship Fund. Cardiff Animation Festival 2026 is sponsored by University of South Wales, Cloth Cat and Beryl Productions.