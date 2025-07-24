Cardiff and Vale College’s Supported Interns Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies

Cardiff and Vale College’s On-SITE Supported Interns with Cardiff University, Dow Silicones UK and The Parkgate Hotel have had their graduation ceremonies.

This year 23 interns graduated across the three flagship programmes. The internships offer accessible but inclusive opportunities for young people with additional learning needs (ALN) and to date has an employment rate of 60%, compared to the national figure of 5.1% of people with ALN being in paid employment.

The On-SITE Supported Internship programme began in 2016 with a pilot at Cardiff University, in partnership with Learning Disability Wales and Elite Employment Support Agency. Built on the Engage to Change framework, it quickly grew into a nationally recognised model for inclusive employability. Following its success, a second programme launched at Dow Silicones UK Ltd in 2019 — the first private sector supported internship in Wales.

In 2024, CAVC expanded the model again, partnering with The Parkgate Hotel to introduce Wales’ first hotel-based supported internship.

All three host businesses provide real-life, high-quality work placements that help bridge the gap between education and employment. To date, more than 150 young people have completed the programme, with a 98% completion rate and 60% securing sustainable employment.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“This initiative continues to be inclusive, inspiring, and influential — perfectly aligned with our college’s values. We are committed to supporting young people with ALN in their journey toward meaningful employment.”

CAVC Deputy Principal James Scorey added:

“Our partnerships with the host businesses are truly invaluable. The immersive opportunities offered by Cardiff University, Dow Silicones, and The Parkgate Hotel prepare learners not just for work, but for life.”

The Parkgate Hotel’s General Manager Damien Martin said:

“This has been the best programme we’ve ever engaged with. The foundation has now been set for a long-term partnership with CAVC, and we are excited to continue offering meaningful internships.”

Sally Ann-Efstathiou from Cardiff University said: