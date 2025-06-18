Cardiff and Vale College Welcomes New Board Members

Two new members have joined the Board of Cardiff and Vale College Corporation.

Sally Davis, Principal of Howell’s School in Cardiff, and Dr Jaqui Boddington, the former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Cardiff Metropolitan University, have both joined the Board as full Governors. Catrin Bennett, Deputy Headteacher of Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morganwg, and Alex Kennedy of Lightcast have become co-opted Governors in their respective specialist areas of expertise in Welsh Language and Educational Data Analytics.

The Board of Governors of Cardiff and Vale College is recruited by Louise Thomas as Head of Group Corporate Governance and chaired by Geraint Evans MBE.

He said: