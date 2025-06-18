Cardiff and Vale College Welcomes New Board Members

Two new members have joined the Board of Cardiff and Vale College Corporation.
Sally Davis, Principal of Howell’s School in Cardiff, and Dr Jaqui Boddington, the former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Cardiff Metropolitan University, have both joined the Board as full Governors. Catrin Bennett, Deputy Headteacher of Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morganwg, and Alex Kennedy of Lightcast have become co-opted Governors in their respective specialist areas of expertise in Welsh Language and Educational Data Analytics.
The Board of Governors of Cardiff and Vale College is recruited by Louise Thomas as Head of Group Corporate Governance and chaired by Geraint Evans MBE.
He said:
“As the largest further education college group in Wales and the third largest in the UK, our impact is profound with a turnover this year of £135 million. We are making a significant contribution to the economy of the Cardiff Capital Region and more than £1 billion to UK society each year (EMSI). Importantly, we’re removing barriers to learning and investing more than £200 million in developing inspirational places to learn, now and for the future.
“With three excellent Estyn inspections over the last few years and an array of prestigious awards, I am proud of our 1,200-strong team and the high-quality provision that they are delivering in response to industry and community needs along with future trend such as AI, digital and green skills. Led by our Group Chief Executive Mike James and College Principal Sharon James Evans, this is an organisation at the very heart of the economic and social fabric of Welsh life and it is the strength of our reputation across the region that continues to attract the highest calibre individuals to the Board.
“Sally, Jaqui, Catrin and Alex all bring valuable expertise and experience, so will no doubt play an important role in steering direction and scrutinising our Group performance. They also share our commitment to ensuring that the learner experience is central to all that we do so we’re delighted to welcome them to the team.”