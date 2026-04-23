Cardiff and Vale College Student Wins HIP Female Skills Competition 2026

Cardiff and Vale College learner Bronwen Evans has won HIP Female Skills Competition 2026, marking her out as the best female plumbing apprentice in the UK.

The UK’s only event dedicated to female students in plumbing and heating, HIP Female Skills Competition highlights the ever-rising talent of women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Now in its fourth year, the competition gives Level 2 and 3 students and apprentices the opportunity to showcase their practical and technical skills in a high-pressure, real-world environment.

Bronwen won the regional heats, making it through to the Grand Final in Stephenson College, part of the Loughborough College Group, alongside six other finalists. The competitors had to complete a meticulously designed installation created by judging partner WaterSafe Register.

Bronwen set her self apart with her impressive technical skills and attention to detail, taking the title. She also won an array of plumbing kit to help her get started in the business.

“I’m still in disbelief that I won but really pleased with myself,” Bronwen said. “It goes to show that hard work pays off.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said: