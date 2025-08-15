Cardiff and Vale College Celebrates Another Record Year of Learner Success and Progression

Cardiff and Vale College is celebrating another record year of success with more students than ever before achieving their AS and A Level, BTEC and other Level 3 qualifications.

Around 900 learners have studied A Levels at CAVC this year across 40 subjects. A wide range of subjects from Photography, Dance, Drama, Business Studies, Digital Technology, English Language and Literature, Film Studies, French, Further Maths, Geography, Government and Politics, History, Media, PE, Spanish and Welsh saw 100% pass rates.

The college also celebrated the achievements of learners taking a wide variety of other Level 3 qualifications, such as BTECs, either as standalone qualifications or alongside A Levels, in subjects ranging from Journalism to Applied Science, Fashion to Sport. Many of these Level 3 courses enable learners to study up to the equivalent of three A Levels in a subject they're passionate about. A further 1,000 students received the results of their BTEC and other qualifications at Level 3, all enabling progression to university, apprenticeships and more.

And it was a record year for university applications from Cardiff and Vale College learners. Over the last two years more than 1,000 learners in total have progressed to university straight from the college. This year, more than ever have applied to university, with around 700 learners applying and 30% of them receiving firm conditional offers from Oxbridge and Russell Group universities.

Many learners also choose alternative progression routes to apprenticeships, higher apprenticeships and other such employment opportunities. In the last two years this has seen learners start apprenticeships in a wide range of careers and industries, with employers ranging from the BBC to Bentley.

CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Celebrating our learners on A Levels and Level 3 Results Day is always one of the highlights of the year as these young people embark upon the next chapter of their lives. Congratulations to everyone. “We are all extremely proud of all of our learners who are picking up their results. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work over the last two years, and to the college colleagues who have worked so incredibly hard to support their learners to achieve these outcomes. It is fantastic to see so many take these results, and the wider skills and experiences they have gained during their time at CAVC, and stand out from the crowd and progress on to leading universities and fantastic alternative progression routes including higher apprenticeships.”

Two learners who made the most of what CAVC has to offer are twins Adrian and Lukasz Koman. Adrian gained A*s in Computer Science Maths, Further Maths and an A in Physics and is off to the University of Bristol to study Electrical and Electronic Engineering, while Lukasz achieved A*s in Computer Science and Maths Fast Track and As in Further Maths and Physics and will study Electrical and Electronic Engineering in the University of Bath.

“I’m very happy – I got the grades I wanted to go to the university of my choice,” Lukasz said. “And I’m going into the area of expertise that I wanted to.”

Both Lukasz and Adrian were on the college’s Scholars Programme, which is designed to offer learners the opportunity to broaden their learning experience beyond the traditional A Level curriculum and offers support with applications to elite and leading universities.

“My time was amazing,” he said. “I live in Newport so taking the train every day and coming into college was a real change of pace from high school. It all felt so new and exciting. “I really enjoyed the different opportunities – there were a lot of events. I did the Sutton Trust Pathways programme for Engineering through the college which I wouldn’t have done in high school, and the Scholars Programme was great, being with people who are interested in the same areas as you. “I’d definitely recommend Cardiff and Vale College – it was brilliant.”

Adrian added:

“I’m really happy to be going to my top university – it’s the university I wanted to go to and it’s quite close as well. It’s really exciting. “I loved it here compared to high school – it’s a whole new environment and so modern and there’s something for everyone here. The college celebrates LGBTQ+ events so it was great to be in an inclusive place.”

The teaching and extra activities really stood out for Adrian as part of his CAVC experience.

“The teachers are great,” he said. “My maths teacher was the best teacher I’ve ever had. I’d definitely recommend the college as it’s given me more opportunities than I would have had in high school – I did the Maths Challenge and I joined Career Ready. “There’s so much to this college and I’m really grateful.”

Ngaire Gape studied Level 3 Art and Design and gained triple starred Distinctions and is progressing to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama to study Design for Performance.

“I’m really excited, quite relieved and quite proud of myself for getting these results,” she said. “I wouldn’t have thought I would be able to go to university a couple of years ago.”

Ngaire is really looking forward to starting at the RWCMD.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for about five years,” she explained. “I’ve done all sorts of volunteering and any extra experience I could get through the college. “I’ve really enjoyed it here – my tutors have been amazing; they’ve really encouraged me with all the weird things I wanted to do. It’s probably the best teaching experience I’ve ever had and the facilities are amazing. “I definitely would recommend the college, especially to people who don’t think they are suited to academic things.”

Eddie Moloney first joined the College as Junior Apprentice, CAVC’s pioneering programme designed to prevent people aged 14-16 becoming Neither in Education, Employment or Training (NEET).

Progressing on to a Level 3 Business course, Eddie gained three Distinctions and is going to the University of Exeter to study Law.

“I’m just hysterical – I’m very, very pleased with my results,” he said.

Eddie has made the most of his time at the college.

“I’ve loved ever minute of it,” Eddie said. “Amazing friends, amazing memories. I wasn’t in education at all when I started at the college – I left at the end of Year 7 and didn’t return until the end of Year 10 so it’s really helped me. “The trip to San Franscisco with my Business course was the absolute highlight for me. It was brilliant.”

Eddie is looking at becoming a lawyer, specialising in corporate law and clinical negligence.

“The college has really helped me fulfil my ambitions,” he said. Meghan Cotty gained A*s in the Business and Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), an A in Law and a B in History and is going to the University of Birmingham to study Law with Business. “I’m really happy with these results,” Meghan said. “It was very, very stressful but I’m glad my hard work paid off. “College has been amazing – the teaching has been outstanding and teachers have been lovely both inside and outside the classroom. I have issues with anxiety and the support has been amazing. “I want to qualify to be a solicitor and I’ve been doing work experience arranged through the college. I’d 100% recommend the college to other people.”

Zac Lynam gained A Levels in Chemistry, Maths and PE and is progressing on to an apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering at GE Aerospace.

“I think an apprenticeship is much more suited to me as it’s more practical than learning in the classroom,” he explained. “I feel I learn a lot better doing something and I don’t think university would be for me.”

Zac initially thought of applying to university but decided upon taking the apprenticeship route as he entered the second year of his A Levels.

“I applied for the apprenticeship in September and got in in December,” Zac said. “GE Aerospace is a respected company and the apprenticeship was perfect for me. “College has been great – I really enjoyed the social aspect and being in the Rugby Academy was an opportunity to develop my sporting skills alongside my course.”

Sandy Abeysinghe gained a Distinction star, two Distinctions and a Merit in his Level 3 Computing with Cyber Security course and is progressing on to do the college’s HNC in the same subject in September,

“I’ve enjoyed my time at CAVC,” Sandy said. “I’ve come from a different country and it’s a different society but everyone has made me feel welcome and the tutors are really nice. “I’ve enjoyed spending time with my friends and the flexibility of the course. It’s been mainly coursework based so I’ve enjoyed being in class and sharing our opinions and knowledge. “The communication between the students and the tutors has been really helpful and supportive.”

Viktoriia Tkachanko gained As in Politics and Law and a B in History and is going to Swansea University to study History of Politics.

“I really, really loved the teachers support, that was the nicest part of college,” she said. “If I don't know something or if I need help, I know I can just ask my teachers and they will help, and they were really supportive with my exams, with my results. “I wasn't really good at mock exams because I’m Ukrainian and it’s been hard for me to write everything in English, but they were really supportive and that's why I got really good grades. I would definitely recommend someone comes to CAVC. It's a real nice community.”

Noor Abdul studied Computing with Cyber Security and gained a Distinction and three Merits and is progressing to the University of West England to study Cyber Security with Digital Forensics.