Cardiff and Vale College Announces Support for Gŵyl Fach y Fro 2026

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) is supporting the popular Gŵyl Fach y Fro when it returns to Barry Island on Saturday 16th May.
Organised by Menter Iaith Bro Morgannwg, Gŵyl Fach y Fro is the largest celebration of Welsh language and culture in the Vale of Glamorgan and a prominent event in the Barry calendar. The annual festival features a range of live music from well-known Welsh language bands through to local schools, street food and drinks, art and craft stalls and children’s workshops all along Barry Island Prom and Gardens.
Cardiff and Vale College is the main partner for the festival, saying it is a partnership that aligns with the college’s commitment to growing opportunities for everyone to speak, learn and live in Welsh.
The festival site will be a stone’s throw from the site of the college’s new campus at Barry Waterfront, currently under development. The state-of-the-art facility will expand opportunities for learners and provide modern, accessible spaces for the wider community to benefit from.
CAVC will also have a presence at the Barry 10k on 17th May, where it will be an event supporter.
Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:
“CAVC is delighted to be main partner of Gŵyl Fach y Fro. We are proud to be the largest college in Wales and committed to growing opportunities for all to Speak, Learn and Live in Welsh. Each year we have more learners using their Welsh in their learning and for their future.
“We have a mantra that Welsh is for everyone, supporting an inclusive culture where Welsh is seen and heard across our college, developing Welsh language skills, engaging all with our heritage and culture and normalising the language for everyone.
“Gŵyl Fach y Fro is a fantastic celebration of Welsh arts and culture and a wonderfully inclusive way to engage everyone with our language and country.”