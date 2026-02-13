tourism hospitality logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism
Button Ad_BIFpng
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
ANW_Sidebar
SHELL - 110375-Apprenticeships-BNW-banner-ad-450x460
13 February 2026
Tourism & Hospitality

Cardiff Airport Welcomes Over 13,900 French Rugby Fans

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Cardiff Airport is welcoming the first wave of thousands of French rugby fans, who are arriving in Wales in readiness for the Guinness Six Nations Wales v France match at the Principality Stadium.

Over the next three days, 62 additional flights will operate in and out of the Welsh capital city’s airport, carrying more than 13,900 French fans.

Rugby fans will also benefit from Next Generation Security technology, which allows passengers to leave liquids under 100ml in their hand luggage, along with all electronic devices.

Cardiff Airport CEO, Jon Bridge, said:

“The whole team is really looking forward to a busy weekend in the terminal and out on the airfield. Cardiff Airport hosts major events, such as the rugby airlifts, very well.

 

“A lot of planning with partners and stakeholders takes place behind the scenes in advance. It’s a great atmosphere for everyone.”



Podcast Thumbnail_TOURISM

Columns & Features:
Mid Wales
13 February 2026

The Moment Mid Wales Steps into the Global Spotlight
Tourism & Hospitality
13 February 2026

Business Rates Relief and The Reality for Welsh Hospitality
Cardiff
6 February 2026

Building the Missing Piece in Cardiff’s Cultural Landscape
Tourism & Hospitality
30 January 2026

Rising Business Rates Will Push Welsh Pubs to the Brink

More Tourism Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //