Cardiff Airport Welcomes Over 13,900 French Rugby Fans

Cardiff Airport is welcoming the first wave of thousands of French rugby fans, who are arriving in Wales in readiness for the Guinness Six Nations Wales v France match at the Principality Stadium.
Over the next three days, 62 additional flights will operate in and out of the Welsh capital city’s airport, carrying more than 13,900 French fans.
Rugby fans will also benefit from Next Generation Security technology, which allows passengers to leave liquids under 100ml in their hand luggage, along with all electronic devices.
Cardiff Airport CEO, Jon Bridge, said:
“The whole team is really looking forward to a busy weekend in the terminal and out on the airfield. Cardiff Airport hosts major events, such as the rugby airlifts, very well.
“A lot of planning with partners and stakeholders takes place behind the scenes in advance. It’s a great atmosphere for everyone.”