Cardiff Airport Welcomes More Than 1m Passengers and Becomes UK’s Second Fastest-Growing Airport

Cardiff Airport has welcomed more than one million passengers over the past 12 months and has been named as the second fastest-growing airport in the UK.

The airport said it “marked a major milestone in the airport’s continued growth and recovery”, adding that the strong performance reflects growing demand for flights from Wales, with both new and existing airline partners expanding their services.

New Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data has named Cardiff Airport the second fastest-growing airport in the UK, recording a 24% increase in passenger numbers in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

The airport – which contributes more than £200 million annually to the Welsh economy – saw a 14% increase in passengers compared with financial year 2024/25.

It serves a network of destinations including twice-daily departures to Amsterdam, daily services to Dublin and four weekly flights to Toronto, providing onward connections across Canada and North America.

Alongside passenger growth, cargo remains a major strategic focus for the business, the airport said. It added that there were “significant opportunities to grow freight capacity and attract new commercial partnerships, driving diversification and revenue generation, strengthening the airport’s resilience and supporting wider economic growth across Wales”.

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: