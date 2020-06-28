Cardiff Airport Prepares to Re-open Terminal

Cardiff Airport has introduced a number of new measures to ensure the safety of its team and customers ahead of the start of flying in July.

As part of a commitment to keep safety and security its number one priority, the following measures have been put into place to give customers the confidence they can travel safely from their local Airport, in line with the latest

Government guidelines:

1. Enhanced cleaning of the whole Airport throughout the day and night, plus a deep sanitisation before the terminal re-opens

2. More hand sanitiser stations added throughout the Airport

3. Social distancing for staff and customers, keeping 2m wherever possible

4. New protective screens in areas such as check in, boarding gates and immigration desks

5. Increased signage and floor markings to help everyone understand the changes to the Airport and remind everyone about the safety measures

6. Displays of all the relevant UK and Welsh Government advice and information

7. Introduced a team of ‘Airport Stewards’ to help customers with the changes throughout the terminal and to be on hand to answer any questions

8. All Airport teams are wearing appropriate PPE as required, including face coverings in all areas

9. Passengers are asked to wear three-layer, non-medical face coverings when travelling through the Airport before they fly and when they land at Cardiff

10. Encouraging contactless payments throughout the Airport where possible

11. Asking only customers and Cardiff Airport team to enter the terminal buildings

12. Training Airport teams about COVID-19 and the safety measures that have been put in place.

Customers are advised to check the ‘Travel Safe’ guidance on the Cardiff Airport website before travelling and are reminded to check their airline’s travel regulations before they fly.

In order to help protect each other, customers are asked not to travel to the airport if displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, to keep a safe distance from others, to frequently wash and sanitise hands, and to wear a three-layer, non-medical face covering at all times in the terminal.

Deb Bowen Rees, CEO at Cardiff Airport, said:

“The Airport team have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the terminal is ready to welcome passengers in July, when our airlines begin to resume services to and from Cardiff. We have introduced a number of measures in line with both Welsh Government and UK Government guidance to protect one another, ensuring that everyone feels safe and confident whilst travelling through and working at Cardiff Airport. “We would also like to remind everyone to be patient, kind and considerate to each other as we all adjust to this new airport experience. The safety and security of our team and passengers remains our number one priority, and we look forward to welcoming customers to the Airport in the coming weeks. “The Cardiff Airport airfield has remained open throughout the pandemic to support critical cargo and medical flights, and to ensure that we are in a strong position to re-open for passenger travel. Whilst safety guidance is an important step for the re-commencing of airport operations, we believe that this is only part of the industry’s long journey of recovery- the UK Government must review the 14 day quarantine as a matter of urgency, moving towards a ‘travel corridor’ approach that allows risk-based travel. We also ask the FCO advice is considered to give the industry more clarity on when flying can resume for non-essential travel.”

The situation regarding the re-start of flying for passenger travel remains fluid and the Airport team are in regular dialogue with airlines as to when services will start operating again. Limited services are expected to start flying in July, increasing throughout August, however this could change based on UK Government advice and international travel guidance.