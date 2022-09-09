Cardiff Airport Gains First Ever Romanian Route and Resumption of Italy Services

Cardiff Airport is pleased to confirm direct flights to Italy again and the first ever regular connection to Romania from Wales, when Wizz Air launches services to Milan and Bucharest this winter.

The ultra-low-cost airline, will offer two weekly flights to both European cities from 30 October. Flights are now on sale and available to book at wizzair.com, with one-way fares starting from £20.99.

Scheduled services were last operated to Italy in 2019, whereas the airport has never had regular flights to Romania. The new links will make it easier for travellers wanting to reunite with friends and loved ones, fly for business and sports travel or explore either destination on a city break. In addition, the start of the services in the winter season is great news for passengers looking to hit the ski slopes around Milan or Bucharest.

“It’s very exciting to add a new country to our network map that has never been flown from Cardiff before, following Wizz Air’s decision to launch flights to Romania,”

said Marc Watkins, Aviation Development Manager at Cardiff Airport.

“Undoubtedly there will be plenty of people using the route to visit family and friends, but Romania is also an undiscovered ski gem. The resort of Poiana Braşov, the most popular ski resort in the country, is just a two-hour drive from Bucharest. And with flights to Milan also, skiers can also sample the slopes of northern Italy from Cardiff too. The new route to Milan will make travel to Wales easier for the 30,000 Italians that visit us every year.”

Milan has always been a draw for those travellers seeking high fashion and design, breathtaking culture, top notch restaurants and world-class sport. Highlights for any Milan city break must include the Duomo di Milan cathedral, the Santa Maria delle Grazie convent, housing to Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” mural, an evening at La Scala Theatre or the San Siro Stadium, home to A.C. Milan. For those with more time on their hands, the Italian lakes – Garda, Iseo, Como and Maggiore – are just a short drive away.

Romania’s capital city of Bucharest offers travellers the chance to discover unique buildings, vibrant culture and interesting history. Visitors to the city can take tours around the Palace of the Parliament, soak up the atmosphere of the Romanian Athenaeum before strolling through Herastrau Park. Further afield, Romania is packed full of castles and palaces, including the infamous Dracula Castle and the medieval town of Brasov.

“What fantastic and exciting news for the Welsh Italian community,”

said Marco Zeraschi, owner of Barry Island’s famous Marco’s Café from Gavin & Stacey, and prominent member of Welsh Italian community.

“Flights to Italy from your doorstep. Many of my family and friends have missed this destination from Wales and flying from Cardiff Airport is a dream.”

Commenting on the announcement, Madalina Ciinaru, Head of Bucharest Office, British Romanian Chamber of Commerce said: