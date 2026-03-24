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24 March 2026
Tourism & Hospitality

Cardiff Airport Builds Momentum with Busy Easter Period

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Cardiff Airport is set to welcome more than 46,000 travellers this Easter, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said:

“It’s been an incredibly positive start to 2026, with passenger numbers rising and approaching the one million mark. This summer promises to be our busiest season since the pandemic, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome travellers through our doors.

“I want to extend my thanks to all our teams, whose dedication ensures customers can start their holidays smoothly and with a smile. Their commitment is what makes Cardiff Airport such a warm and welcoming place for everyone.”

Customers planning to travel over Easter are encouraged to arrive in plenty of time and check with their airline or tour operator for the latest travel information.



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