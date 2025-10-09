Cardiff Airport Appoints New Chief Executive

Cardiff Airport has appointed Jon Bridge as its new CEO, effective from 3 November 2025.

It said that Jon brings a wealth of experience to the airport from a career spanning three decades across the retail, hospitality sectors and transport sectors.

He has held a range of senior leadership and advisory positions, including CEO of SA Brain & Co, where he successfully steered the organisation through a period of major transformation and unprecedented challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 2025, Jon has also contributed at board level in an advisory capacity within the wider Welsh transport sector.

Andy Jones, who has been Interim CEO since March, will return to his position as a Non-Executive Director on Cardiff Airport’s Board.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said: