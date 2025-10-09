BNW High Res Logo_white
Subscribe to Newsletter
Procurex25.LeaderBoard.Advert.1430x145px
Button Ad_BIFpng
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Equity
ANW_Sidebar
9 October 2025

PAppointments

Cardiff Airport Appoints New Chief Executive

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


jon bridge cardiff airport

Cardiff Airport has appointed Jon Bridge as its new CEO, effective from 3 November 2025.

It said that Jon brings a wealth of experience to the airport from a career spanning three decades across the retail, hospitality sectors and transport sectors.

He has held a range of senior leadership and advisory positions, including CEO of SA Brain & Co, where he successfully steered the organisation through a period of major transformation and unprecedented challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 2025, Jon has also contributed at board level in an advisory capacity within the wider Welsh transport sector.

Andy Jones, who has been Interim CEO since March, will return to his position as a Non-Executive Director on Cardiff Airport’s Board.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said:

“I’m honoured to be joining Cardiff Airport at such a pivotal time. The National Airport of Wales is a vital asset for our country, providing economic benefits, jobs and ensures global connectivity. We are striving to be the first choice for airline passengers and the centre of Wales’ aviation related industry. I’ll be working hard with our team and partners to continue the process of diversifying the business, driving growth, developing our people and ensuring we continue to provide an excellent experience for our customers.”

 



podcast centre thumb

Columns & Features:
DeepLearn Human Science
3 October 2025

AI Can Support Teachers and Spark Pupil Creativity

AI Can Support Teachers and Spark Pupil Creativity
Finance & Investment
3 October 2025

Emma Meets Rachel Lai FCCA FIPA FABRP, Partner at Menzies

Emma Meets Rachel Lai FCCA FIPA FABRP, Partner at Menzies
People / Skills
3 October 2025

Ten Years of Transformation: Changing Lives and Futures

Ten Years of Transformation: Changing Lives and Futures
Gambit Corporate Finance
3 October 2025

Mergers & Acquisitions Energise Company and Economic Growth

Mergers & Acquisitions Energise Company and Economic Growth

In Other News:

Business News Wales //