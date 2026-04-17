Cardiff Airport Appoints Aviation Cargo Expert as Non-Executive Director

Cardiff Airport has appointed former Managing Director of Airport Coordination Ltd (ACL), Chris Bosworth, as a Non-Executive Director to support the airport’s growth strategy, with a particular focus on developing its air cargo business.

Chris has more than three decades of aviation industry experience, including senior leadership roles at British Airways World Cargo, where he led commercial development across global freight markets.

He has played a key role in shaping cargo strategy, advancing digital booking solutions and supporting major capacity investments. Chris has also held senior roles including Managing Director of Airport Coordination Limited, alongside advisory and consultancy positions across the aviation sector, giving him a broad perspective across airlines, airports and air freight operations.

Widely recognised for his expertise in air cargo strategy and commercial development, Chris has a strong track record of driving growth across complex global logistics networks, positioning him to support Cardiff Airport in unlocking its cargo potential. He is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport.

This appointment comes as Cardiff Airport builds towards becoming a key regional cargo hub.

Chris Bosworth said:

“I am delighted to join Cardiff Airport at such an important time in its development. The airport has strong foundations and clear potential to grow its cargo offering significantly. I look forward to working with the Board and executive team to help realise this opportunity and deliver long-term value for the region.”

Cardiff Airport CEO, Jon Bridge, said:

“Chris’s appointment strengthens our leadership team as we focus on growth and development. His extensive cargo expertise and industry insight will be invaluable as we enhance our capabilities and develop Cardiff Airport’s position within the air freight market.”

Wayne Harvey, Board Chair, said: