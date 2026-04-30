Cardiff Airport Announced as Official Partner of the Cardiff Half

Cardiff Airport has been announced as an official partner of the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon.

A member of the SuperHalfs, which also includes races in Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen and Valencia, the Cardiff Half has seen a growing number of international runners coming to Wales to take part in the 13.1-mile road race.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at event organisers Run 4 Wales, said:

“We’re really excited to welcome Cardiff Airport as an official partner of the Cardiff Half Marathon. Like us, it shares the vision of showcasing our fantastic city to the rest of the world. We’re very much looking forward to seeing what the future holds for this new collaboration as we take off on this new chapter together.”

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, added:

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with the Cardiff Half Marathon. It’s a flagship event for Wales and one that brings huge energy and visibility to Cardiff each year. We’re delighted to play our part in welcoming participants and spectators from across the UK and beyond, showcasing not only the city but also the warm Welsh welcome and the growing connectivity that Cardiff Airport provides.”

For more information about the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday 4 October, visit the race website.