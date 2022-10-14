Carbon Emissions Drop by a Third as Manufacturer Heads Towards Becoming Carbon Neutral

Carbon Emissions Drop by a Third as Manufacturer Heads Towards Becoming Carbon Neutral

A leading wet wipe manufacturer has seen carbon dioxide emissions drop by more than a third in the first half of the year as its Flintshire and Greater Manchester factories remain on track for carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nice-Pak International has reported a reduction of 38 per cent in CO₂ emissions in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to figures released from the company’s global environment and social impact report.

Improvements to the Flint factory have played a part in the wider decrease in emissions that forms a significant highlight of the findings, which details the company’s work towards attaining a sustainable and carbon neutral future.

Nice-Pak International’s three European sites in Flint, Wigan, and Germany have seen its electricity sourced purely from renewable sources off-site since 2019, but over the course of 2021 an additional focus on carbon reduction has been carried out.

Alongside the implementation of internationally recognised energy management standard ISO 50001, the Flint site has invested in energy efficiency projects to identify and reduce key sources of energy usage.

Robert Woodall, managing director of Nice-Pak International, said:

“We are thrilled to see the significant move towards achieving carbon neutrality at our factory in Flint as we continue to head towards all our European sites achieving the benchmark. “The progress made in the last 12 months would not have been possible without a foundation of more than a decade of sustainable investment within the company. “The teams on site have done fantastic work adopting policies and processes focusing more on energy monitoring, with accurate weekly analysis allowing us to refine usage and adapt to changing needs in a quick timeframe.”

Additional monitoring has taken place on site to minimise gas usage, with wider plans being investigated for the future.

Alongside the investment in carbon neutrality measures on site, Nice-Pak is committed to reaching a sustainable future in its products, with more than 80 per cent of its wet wipes in the UK projected to be plastic-free by the end of 2022.

As part of this investment, the company has launched a ground-breaking new moist toilet tissue – Nice ‘N Clean SecureFlush™️ – which breaks apart even faster than toilet paper, and is now on sale in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Ocado, and Amazon.

Findings from the impact report state Nice-Pak has seen a 30 per cent increase of certified fibre utilised within its products since 2021, with a global Forest Stewardship policy implemented as part of the company’s environmental commitments.

Nice-Pak’s sustainable focus has seen the company achieve a platinum rating from global sustainability assessor EcoVadis for 2022, placing Nice-Pak within the top one per cent of more than 90,000 companies globally.

Robert added:

“The global environment and social impact report provides a window into what we have achieved so far and where the future is heading for Nice-Pak. “There is always still more work to be done, but the ground made this year reducing carbon emissions and furthering our relationships with sustainable partners for our products marks a strong step forward for Nice-Pak and our journey to a sustainable future.”

To read the global environmental and social impact report, please visit the Nice-Pak website

For more information on Nice-Pak International, visit www.nice-pak.co.uk