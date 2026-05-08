Car Dealership Arnold Clark Arrives in Wales with Cardiff Branch

Arnold Clark has announced its expansion into Wales with the opening of its first dealership in Cardiff.

The UK’s largest independently owned, family-run car retailer has over 180 branches across Scotland and England. The new Arnold Clark Motorstore / OMODA / JAECOO showroom, located at 281 Penarth Road, is the Group’s first location in Wales.

The site will feature around 150 used cars, alongside the latest models from the OMODA and JAECOO ranges.

OMODA and JAECOO, part of Chinese automotive giant Chery Automobile, joined the Arnold Clark Group in 2024 when the brands entered the UK market.

The site, formerly owned by Fordthorne, has a service department and bodyshop. As part of the transition, almost 70 employees will be joining Arnold Clark, with the Group also hiring for six new product consultant roles.

Russell Borrie, Chief Executive Officer at Arnold Clark, said: