Capital Launches New Training Academy

Legal and consultancy firm, Capital, has launched its own training initiative – Capital Academy, designed to help organisations to build the capacity and resilience needed to achieve their ambitions.

The learning programme includes legal, human resources, organisational development, people skills and health and safety modules – delivered through a range of learning approaches, together with breakfast briefings, webinars, conferences, and events.

All training can be tailored to suit the needs and challenges of each organisation. Capital Academy is already developing sector specific leadership programmes for clients in social housing, local government and the third sector.

Programmes are delivered by expert practitioners, who bring modern thinking and the latest research, combined with an extensive suite of coaching approaches and psychometric tools.

Chris Nott, a founder of Capital Law and a director of Capital People, said:

“Capital Academy has been a key part of our strategy to increase the depth and breadth of the services we can offer. It started as an internal initiative, to support the development of our own colleagues and grew to become much more than that. It’s now the channel through which we convert the vast amount of knowledge, experience and skill within Capital Law and Capital People into learning and development materials to help organisations large and small.”

Jonathan Huish, CEO at Capital People, said:

“Every person, team and organisation have different aspirations, and all have undergone some degree of transformation over the last year. Capital Academy was created with the conviction that with the right level of support and training, they can not only adapt to change, but also capitalise on it. Our clients are telling that the need for our Academy is now.”

To find out more: https://www.capital-people.co.uk/sectors/capital-academy