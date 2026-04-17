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17 April 2026
South West Wales

CanDo Laundry Services Completes Acquisition of Solo Laundry & Linen Services

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CanDo Laundry Services and the Shepwell Group has announced the acquisition of Solo Laundry & Linen Services.

Previously known as Dyfed Cleaning Services and later Dyfed Laundry, Solo Laundry & Linen Services is based at Kenfig Industrial Estate, Margam. The site has processed linen, workwear, and textiles for hospitality providers, healthcare organisations, and industrial operators for almost 30 years.

CanDo Laundry Services was founded in 2012 by Daniel Shepherd and now has a team of more than 125. It is a multi-site operation delivering fully managed textile rental and commercial laundry solutions to clients in hospitality, healthcare, and industry across the country.

The firm said that the acquisition of Solo Laundry & Linen Services brings “significant new capacity, regional reach, and operational capability” into the group. It added that it would be making “significant investment” to modernise the Margam site and to decarbonise operations.



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