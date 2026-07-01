Cancer Research Wales Bangor Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Cancer Research Wales' Bangor shop will celebrate the charity's 60th birthday throughout July with a month-long programme of special offers, raffles, prizes and fundraising activities.

The Menai Centre store will feature a 1960s-themed window display for the entire month, marking six decades of Cancer Research Wales supporting life-saving cancer research across Wales.

Customers will be able to enjoy 20% off all full-price items throughout July, while anyone spending £10 or more in the shop will be automatically entered into a free prize raffle.

The Bangor team is also appealing to local businesses and supporters to donate prizes for the raffle or organise fundraising activities to help support the charity's work.

Tracey Roberts, Manager of Cancer Research Wales Bangor, said:

“I have been at the Bangor shop for just under 12 months, and I absolutely love it. Our team, volunteers and customers are all brilliant and have been incredibly supportive. “July marks the 60th anniversary of Cancer Research Wales, and we have lots planned, including our 1960s-themed window display, 20% off full-price items, prizes and raffles throughout the month. “We're also asking local businesses and supporters to help by donating raffle prizes or organising fundraising activities. Every donation, purchase and fundraising effort helps support vital cancer research here in Wales. Thank you to everyone who continues to support us.”

Cancer Research Wales was founded in 1966 and has spent the last 60 years funding pioneering cancer research projects in Wales. The charity has invested more than £41 million into research aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of cancer for people across the country.

Nick Pritchard, Director of Quidos Investments, owners of the Menai Centre, said:

“Cancer affects so many families and communities, making the work of Cancer Research Wales incredibly important. We are proud to have the Bangor shop at the Menai Centre and delighted to support the charity as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. “I would encourage the local community to get involved throughout July, whether by shopping in store, donating raffle prizes, supporting fundraising activities or simply helping spread the word. Every contribution helps support vital cancer research here in Wales.”

Anyone wishing to donate raffle prizes or support the Bangor store's fundraising efforts is encouraged to contact the Cancer Research Wales shop in the Menai Centre on 01248 553554 or email tracey.roberts@cancerresearchwales.org.uk