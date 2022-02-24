Can You Shape the Direction of Digital Public Services in Wales?

The Welsh Government is seeking a Chair and Board Member for the Centre for Digital Public Services – apply before 28 February

‘Digital in Wales will improve quality of life, sustainability and economic growth, creating user-centred public services supported by effective leadership, data and a culture of innovation and collaboration,’’ says the Welsh Government.

It launched the Centre for Digital Services (CDPS) in June 2020 to set up to support the delivery of better public services in Wales and to act as an advocate for systemic change via digital transformation. This opportunity to lead or join the board is an exciting chance to shape the direction of digital public services in Wales and be responsible for ensuring the CDPS delivers better public services for the people of Wales by bringing Welsh public service professionals and digital transformation experts together.

Candidates will need to:

be a trusted enabler of digital transformation;

support public service providers to design and deliver services to meet the needs of the people who use the; build digital capability in public service providers through a comprehensive skills programme;

make good practice easily available and join up people and organisations;

to share knowledge and experience through our communities of practice;

showcase the digital transformation ambition and proposed roadmap.

CDPS is a key player in delivering parts of the Digital Strategy for Wales, working with the Chief Digital Officers in Health, Welsh Government and Local Government.

Chair

Remuneration – £256 per day plus reasonable expenses – 2 days per month

The role:

The Chair will set strategy, provide effective leadership and governance and monitor CDPS’ progress in delivering objectives in order to provide assurance to Welsh Ministers. We are looking for an individual with experience of, or a passion for, digital transformation and a commitment to improving public services, who understands the need to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

Board member

Remuneration – £198 per day plus reasonable expenses – [approx. 2 days per month]

The role:

Board members will support the Chair in setting the strategic direction for CDPS and monitoring CDPS’ progress in delivering objectives. Board members may also be required to chair or contribute to Board sub-committees as appropriate. We are looking for individuals with experience of, or a strong interest in, digital transformation or improving public services who are able to demonstrate skills required of a Board member.

Click here for further details and to apply

For queries email: [email protected].

The closing date for applications is 16:00 on 28 February 2022.

A large print, Braille or audio version of this advert can be obtained by request from 03000 255454