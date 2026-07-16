Campaign Encourages Shoppers to Buy PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef

‘Look for the logo' is the message of a new £300,000 campaign encouraging people across Wales to buy PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef.

Throughout the year, the ‘Naturally Local. Look for the Logo' campaign will celebrate the quality, taste and provenance of Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef through TV, print and online advertising.

The brand logos help shoppers identify genuine Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef products, backed by PGI status, which provides assurance that the meat has been produced in Wales to recognised standards of quality and traceability.

Lisa Markham, whose Pennant farm in Llanfihangel-y-Pennant, on the slopes of Cader Idris, features in the Welsh Lamb TV advert, said:

“For us, provenance is about more than where food comes from – it's about the people, the landscape and the generations of care behind it. Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef are rooted in the rich farming heritage of Wales, giving consumers confidence that they are buying a product with a genuine connection to place.”

The campaign, run by the red meat levy-body Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC), under its new strategic action plan, marks the start of a sustained programme of activity designed to enhance customer awareness and celebrate the provenance of Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.

Pip Gill, Marketing Manager, said:

“Our aim is to make the Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef logos synonymous with quality, provenance and authenticity. Through this campaign, we want consumers to recognise, remember and actively look for the logo whenever they are buying red meat. The more familiar shoppers become with the brand logos, the easier it is for them to identify genuine Welsh products and make an informed choice at purchase that supports Welsh farmers and rural communities.”

Red meat production accounts for 40% of Wales's agricultural output, worth an estimated £878 million in 2024, with agriculture in Wales employing 48,000 people.