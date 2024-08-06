Calls for New First Minister to Work with Business to Rebuild Economy

Business organisations have called on the new First Minister to focus on the economy, skills and ‘re-setting relationships’ with business.

Eluned Morgan was confirmed as Wales' new First Minister after a vote in the Senedd, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

The Federation of Small Businesses in Wales said the new First Minister had an opportunity to “re-set the Welsh Government’s relationship with Welsh businesses following a prolonged period of navigating difficult economic headwinds”.

It asserted that the Welsh Government could send a clear signal that they will work in partnership with businesses in re-growing the Welsh economy by establishing a New Deal for Business Group, building on the model adopted in Scotland.

It said the New Deal for Business Group would provide a vehicle for government and businesses to work together in the spirit of shared responsibility to secure sustainable economic growth, accelerate to Net Zero and better understand regulatory impacts on businesses.

FSB Wales Policy Chair Ben Francis also welcomed the work that Baroness Morgan has previously undertaken on supporting small businesses in the rural economy and urged the First Minister to build a constructive partnership between the Welsh and UK Governments to ensure that Wales has a distinctive voice within the UK Government’s Growth Mission.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said:

“On behalf of FSB Wales, I congratulate Baroness Eluned Morgan MS on her election as the new First Minister of Wales and Wales’ first female leader. “The First Minister’s clear focus on prioritising the Welsh economy in order to spread prosperity is a positive signal that will be welcomed by businesses. “At a time of slowly-improving economic conditions, the First Minister has an opportunity to re-set the Welsh Government's relationship with businesses by establishing a New Deal for Business Group. This is an opportunity to win back confidence and to show a commitment to working in partnership on the mission of rebuilding the Welsh economy and aligning Welsh Government’s available levers to this goal. “This will also require a new, and more effective partnership between the UK and Welsh Governments. Challenging relationships alongside duplicated and disjointed decision making to date has done nothing to build business and investor confidence. Growth should be a shared mission, recognising and utilising the strengths, of UK, Welsh and Local Government decision makers. “Despite some improvement, Welsh businesses are still facing challenging economic conditions. That is why it is vital that we enable small businesses to thrive, because when they do, they create jobs, spread prosperity and keep our communities vibrant.”

Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales, said: